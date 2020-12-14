From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The All Progressive Congress (APC) National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has called for a change in the security strategies in the country to address increasing Boko Haram attacks in the North-East and insecurity in other parts of the country.

Tinubu made the call in Maiduguri, the Borno capital, on Monday while answering questions from reporters shortly after his visit to the State Governor, Babagana Zulum.

‘We cannot afford this carnage any longer. We have to engage our youths, mobilise them, retrain them. No human being is untrainable, no human being is unengagable. We have to change our tactics in some areas. It is time,’ he said.

He also asked for the flit of people he called ants and cockroaches from his parry, the APC. ‘If you see elements of ants, rants or cockroaches in APC, please flit them out,’ he said.

Earlier during the visit to Governor Zulum, Tinubu warned against allowing people to spoil the APC’s commitment to a peaceful Nigeria. He asked the Federal Government to look into creating employment for youths so that Boko Haram would not have opportunity to use them as foot soldiers.

He said he was in Maiduguri on a sympathy and solidarity visit to the Governor and people of the State over the recent Boko Haram attack on farmers.

He commended Governor Zulum for his commitment to peace and stability