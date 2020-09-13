Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Former Governor of Lagos State and All Progressive Congress chieftain, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has urged Nigerians to be more united and jettison discrimination in all their dealings.

He said the unity of the country would remain sacrosanct to him as a pan Nigerian. The former governor stated this yesterday in Sokoto when he paid a condolence visit to a former governor of the state, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, over the death of his daughter.

Speaking with journalists on the sideline of the condolence visit, Tinubu said the country must remain united. He stressed that discrimination cannot make a developed nation.

“Nobody chooses which tribe he or she will come from not to talk of the family. It is the wish of God that we all found ourselves where we are today. I believe if we all live as one, we can always come together to develop our nation. I am a Yoruba man, I didn’t make myself a Yoruba, same thing goes to Ibo, Hausa or Fulani, so we must be united,” he explained.

The APC national leader however described the death of Wamakko’s daughter as painful. “We are here to thank God for you. In everything, He has taught us to be grateful and faithful.

“Whatever He allows to happen to us, we must thank Him. Bereavement is not easy, particularly of a daughter, but that is the way God wants it. If we lament more than this we will be sinning, hence, we must accept it as an inevitable act of God.

“God knows what to do and we should accept it faithfully. We have been asked to faithfully accept all what He ordains, in time of sorrow and happiness.”

Tinubu who prayed for longevity and happiness for Senator Wamakko and his family, also prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased.

Responding, Senator Wamakko described Tinubu’s visit as a show of brotherhood, support and concern.

Meanwhile, President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has also commiserated with Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko over the death of his daughter, Sadiya.

Lawan, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Ola Awoniyi, described the tragic death of Sadiya at a tender age as painful but urged Senator Wamakko to take solace in the fact that Allah gives and takes as He wills.

“I share in your grief and pray that Allah will give you the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

“I also commiserate with the government and people of Sokoto State who are mourning with you over the unfortunate incident and pray that Allah will console them,” Lawan said.