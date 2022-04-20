The campaign team of former Lagos State governor, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, yesterday, disclaimed a campaign poster that it said is geared towards causing disharmony between the national leader of All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Christians.

The poster had tried to make an allusion between the Biblical story of Judas Iscariot’s betrayal of Jesus Christ.

The campaign organisation said those behind the poster provoke anger against the person and aspiration of Tinubu.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

In a statement dated, April 19, the campaign team said Tinubu is a detribalised Nigerian that will not willingly stroke religious disharmony of any kind.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

The campaign team condemned the authors of the campaign poster and accused them of trying to set Muslims against Christians through deliberate disinformation of the public.

“It is impudent to contemplate that a statesman of Tinubu’s standing will condone Biblical allusions that could denigrate his person or status,” it said

The organisation appealed to Nigerians to ignore the campaign of calumny, and reiterated its commitment to prioritise political communication on the exposition of the truth and dissemination of point of view with decency and regard to the feelings of Nigerians.