By Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

2023 Presidential campaign posters of All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader Asiwaju Bola Tinubu have flooded Lagos, despite not publicly declaring his intention to run for the office.

Tinubu’s posters for the election were seen in many strategic areas of the state, including Ojota, Maryland , Ketu Ikeja, Lagos Island, Ikorodu, Ikotun, Igando and Ojuelegba.

A campaign group rooting for candidateture of the former Lagos governor, Southwest Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA’23), has began its sensitisation, consultation and mobilisation tour in the state.

SWAGA’23, which is being led by a former Minister of works and Media Adviser to the late Chief Moshood Abiola, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, has inaugurated chapters in Osun, Ogun, Ondo and Ekiti States after its regional inauguration in Ibadan, the political headquarters of Western Nigeria, on December 15, 2020.

The group began its sensitisation, consultation and mobilisation tour in Lagos with a visit to traditional rulers in Badagry, Ikeja, and Lagos Divisions to seek for their support.

Speaking after meeting with traditional rulers in the three divisions of the state, Adeyeye said the group had been strengthened to forge ahead in its consultations because of the positive responses by millions of Nigerians.

He urged the traditional rulers in the areas visited to prevail on Tinubu, to run for 2023 presidential

election.

According to the National Chairman of SWAGA 23, Tinubu is preferred for the highest service, having demonstrated that capacity as a former governor of Lagos.

Stressing that Tinubu is eminently qualified to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023, Adeyeye said the ex-governor will build on the achievements of his administration and inspire a new hope in the future of the country.

Adeyeye described Tinubu as a great national asset, a hunter for talent, a lover of human development, an economic problem solver and a bridge builder.

‘We are here to visit the traditional rulers because they are a vital element in governance, we are in Badagry yesterday, today, we met with the monarchs in Ikeja Division and Lagos Division,’ he said.

SWAGA scribe in Lagos Khafilat Ogbara said the group’s visit to the traditional rulers was purposely for sensitisation, consultation and mobilisation of people in different areas of the state ahead of inauguration of the group in the state.

The monarchs in their response endorsed the candidateture of Tinubu, calling on the APC leader to run for president in 2023.

Prominent among the traditional rulers calling for Tinubu to run for president were Onigando of Igando, Oba Lasisi Gbadamosi, Ojora of Ijora Land, Fatai Ojora, Oniru of Iruland, Oba Gbolahan Lawal, Elegushi of Ikateland.

