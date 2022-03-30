Former governor of Lagos State, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, yesterday, cancelled his 13th colloquium to honour those killed. He told the already seated crowd of dignitaries and members of the clergy to go home and pray for the deceased and the nation.

The colloquim entitled: “Pivoting Nigeria into the New World Order: Imperatives of Good Governance” was scheduled for the Convention Centre, Eko Hotels and suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The former Lagos governor told the visibly shocked audience that as a true democrat and statesman, he could not be celebrating when the nation was mourning.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“I have just been informed of a very sad incident in our country where about 60 Nigerians or more were killed and burnt inside a train on their way to Abuja. It is a very sad incident of insecurity in our country,” he said. He thanked God for being alive and attaining the ripe age of 70, but noted that rather than celebrate, it should be a time for sober reflections and urged Nigerians to pray for God to help the nation win the war against terrorism and all manner of insecurity.

He said he took the decision after extensive consultations with dignitaries and other Nigerians and called for a one minute silence for the victims of the train incident.