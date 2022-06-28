From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, has reacted to the certificates saga of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, saying it Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) record keeping is efficient, its server functional, he doesn’t need fresh submission of his documents.

The Governor said this after his thank you visit to President Muhammadu Buhari, for approving the hosting of Army Day celebration in Owerri, saying it will strengthen the measures already on ground to contain banditry and insecurity in the region and send strong signals to criminals.

Tinubu had in an affidavit submitted to the electoral body, that he didn’t attend primary and secondary schools.

The former Lagos governor, however, claimed he had two degrees from two American universities, which he further stated were stolen by unknown soldiers during the military junta of the 1990s.

According to Uzodinma said: “But for my presidential candidate, the issue of certificates shouldn’t even arise. In 1999 he contested elections and became the governor of Lagos, in 2003 he contested election as second term governor of Lagos. He ran and won as a senator in the country. Where record keeping is efficient, and INEC server is functional, he doesn’t need to do fresh submission.

“However, if whatever he is supposed to submit is not handy, it is not late yet. I’m sure before the time he will submit whatever is required of him.”

The Imo Governor replied his Adviser on Political Matters, Dr Batos Nwadike, who resigned his appointment and accused him of running non-inclusive government and owes him the sum of N27 million.

Nwadike, who alleged that his former principal owes him N77.2 million, expressed disappointment in Uzodinma’s failure to run an inclusive government outside his chosen insular inner circle. He said he was repeatedly left in the dark and denied access to power in a government despite his over 20 years of political Association.

Reacting to the development, the governor said: “You know, politics and leadership is a business that thrives on ideology. Sometimes, you hire aides who by your own primary assessment, you think would be able to fit into the ideology and your vision for your people. So if the way things are going to the best of their own idiosyncrasies is not consistent with the thought process. It means that they are licensed to try their luck in another place.”

Asked if he has paid the N77.2 million, Nwadike said he is owing him, he said: “So this aide who accused his boss of non-inclusiveness, unfortunately, we’re not running a limited liability company, where shareholders must all via for. So I accepted his resignation and I wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors and that bring the matter to a close.

“I don’t know how I will owe N77.2 million to an aide, you talking about my political adviser, I don’t know what he sold to me that I bought.”

Uzodinma said unlike his Zamfara State counterpart the security situation in Imo State has not degenerated to the level of asking citizens to acquire license to carry arms.

He was responding to a question on if he will tow the line of Zamfara State Government’s move to arm citizens due to unrelenting insecurity in the state.

He said the security agencies in Imo are on top of the situation.

Uzodinma said: “I didn’t hear the Zamfara governor say that and if he did, I’m not in Zamfara State to know what exactly is the situation. However, I don’t think that the security situation is beyond our security services. In Imo State, the security agencies have risen to the occasion and we’re in charge of the security and like I told you earlier, the agencies are working with synergy and the situation has been controlled to the barest minimum.

“Currently, businesses have resumed and people are going about their day to day businesses without any molestation. So I think that we’re all working in one accord to ensure that nationally, the security situation is improved.”