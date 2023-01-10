From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has charged the federal and Edo State governments to rescue the 31 abducted train passengers still in the custody of the kidnappers.

Asiwaju, in a statement issued by Tunde Rahman, Tinubu Media Office, urged the federal, State and Local governments to synergies with the security agencies in rescuing the victims abducted on Saturday in Edo State.

While sympathising with the victims still held captive by the attackers, he said that all machinery should be deployed to secure the release of all the victims.

“I condemn the mindless attack and abduction of innocent train passengers in Edo State by terrorists on Saturday. From available information, the security agencies are working hard to rescue the victims. I urge more collaborative efforts by the federal government, Edo State government and other local authorities on quick rescue of all the victims.

“This occurrence is a sad reminder that we have not completely won the war against insecurity and that there are still some agents of darkness lurking around the corner. But I want to assure Nigerians we will win this war. Evil will not prevail over our country because of our strong determination to exterminate the dark forces everywhere they manifest.

“One of the reasons I am running for the presidency is to improve on security situation and tackle every form of insecurity in our country. We have a clear plan to end violent crimes and terrorism through our Anti-Terrorism Battalion Forces, investment in more security hardware and surveillance technology that will make our streets, neighbourhood and forests saver for socio-economic activities to thrive and bloom.

“I commend the rescue efforts of the security agencies that have led to the arrest of some of the terrorists. Nigeria shall overcome,” the statement read.