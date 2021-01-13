National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has commiserated with the Chairman of Premier Lotto, Chief Kessington Adebutu, over the death of one of his wives, Mrs. Rosemary Adebutu.

Mrs. Adebutu died on Saturday, January 9 in Lagos.

In a passionate letter to the billionaire lotto magnate, Tinubu prayed that God grant Papa Adebutu and those left behind by the deceased the strength to live on after her.

The former Lagos governor said: “I’m deeply saddened by the news of the passing of your beloved wife, Mrs. Rosemary Adebutu. By way of this letter, please accept my heartfelt condolences.

“The passing of our loved ones is always painful and difficult to live with. We must, however, take such developments as the will of God and accept it in good faith.

“Please take solace in the memories of the time you spent together with your wife and the fact that she lived a good life devoted to the service of God and humanity.

Our thoughts are with you at this moment. We will always remember you in our prayers. I pray that God Almighty imbue you with that unsurpassable strength to live through this difficult moment.

“While praying that God grant the deceased eternal rest, we also beseech Him to also give all those that Mrs. Adebutu left behind the fortitude to bear this sudden loss.”