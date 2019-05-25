The All Progressives Congress National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has congratulated Governor Kayode Fayemi on his election as the new chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum while expressing his confidence in the Ekiti State governor to deliver on the assignment, given his credentials, competence, integrity and fine leadership ability.

In a letter to the governor, he personally signed and released yesterday through his media office, the APC leader urged Fayemi to properly reposition the NGF “to contribute positively to national development, advance the frontiers of important issues such as fiscal federalism and to support President Muhammadu Buhari in the task of taking the country to the Next Level”.

The letter reads: “Please accept my congratulations on your unanimous election as the chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum.

“Your election is a mark of respect for you by your colleagues and confidence in your ability to lead them meritoriously for the next two years.”