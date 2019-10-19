Former Lagos State governor and All Progressives Congress National Stalwart, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has congratulated former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, as he turns 85 today.

In a statement last night made available by his media office in Lagos, he described General Gowon as a statesman who contributed immensely to nation building. He said: “I congratulate former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, as he clocks 85 on October 19, 2019. He is a statesman and national icon who contributed enormously to Nigeria’s unity and development.

“Nigeria owes General Gowon a debt of gratitude for his efforts at resolving ethnic tensions that threatened to fatally divide the country and for his continued and untiring efforts at building One Nigeria,” he said.

“It’s on record that after the civil war, General Gowon propounded the ‘No Victor, No Vanquished’ policy aimed at bringing about national reconciliation, which thrives on his personal influence. He hasn’t looked back since then. He has not relented in his efforts geared towards forging national integration even at this advanced age. General Gowon has continued with the task of engendering peace and unity in the land with the ‘Nigeria Prays’ project.”

He then prayed to God to grant him many more years, good health and vitality to continue to contribute to nation-building and development and be a shining example to the younger generation that he has always been.