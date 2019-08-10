All Progressives Congress National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has congratulated renowned chartered accountant, foremost entrepreneur and seasoned administrator, Chief Akintola Williams, as he clocked 100 years yesterday.

In a statement issued by Tinubu Media Office, the APC National leader said Chief Williams has done well for himself, for the accounting profession, for Nigeria, for African continent and for humanity generally.

“Chief Williams excelled and distinguished himself wherever he found himself. As first chartered accountant and financial expert in Africa, he set a high standard of professionalism and integrity,” Tinubu declared. Describing the centenarian as a true Lagosian who has excelled in his chosen career and service to humanity, Tinubu prayed for continued good health, and God’s grace for him.

Born in Lagos in 1919 to the family of Thomas Ekundayo Williams, he had his elementary education at Olowogbowo Methodist Primary School, Apongbon, Lagos and later CMS Grammar School, Lagos. He later attended Yaba Higher College, Lagos where he obtained a Diploma in Commerce, before proceeding to the United Kingdom where he qualified as a chartered accountant.