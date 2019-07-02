All Progressives Congress National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has expressed deep sadness over the passing of the deputy president of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), Mallam Umar Saidu Tudunwada.

The APC leader commiserated with the Tudunwada family, NGE, Kano State Government and the management of Kano State Radio Corporation over his demise.

Asiwaju Tinubu prayed that God comfort the family left behind by the late Tudunwada. He also prayed that Allah grant the deceased Alijanna Fridaus.

He has been buried according to Islamic rites.

Tudunwada, immediate-past Managing Director of Kano Radio Corporation, died in an accident on Sunday while returning from a meeting of the Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria (BON) held in Abuja.