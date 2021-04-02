From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Prominent Nigerians including national leader of All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu, Mrs. Folorunsho Alakija, Alhaji Aliko Dangote and Mr. Tony Elumelu, among others are expected at the public presentation of a book, “Aisha Buhari: Being different” at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on April 8 to honour the wife of the President.

The book was written by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Administration and Women Affairs, Dr Hajo Sani.

The event is being organised by the Office of the First Lady of Nigeria in collaboration with Women Affairs and National Development.

While Tinubu will chair the event; and Alakija is the Special Guest of Honour.

Those listed as the book presenters are Dangote, Elumelu, Abdulsamad Rabiu, Prince Arthur Eze, Bola Shagaya, Femi Otedola, Muhammadu Indimi, Jim Ovia, Kessington Adebutu, Daisy Danjuma and Idahosa Okunbo.

The royal fathers of the day are the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar; the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi; and the Egbere Emere Okori Eleme, King Appolus Chu.

