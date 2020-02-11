Former Lagos governor and national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, President of the Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote and the Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Tukur Buratai, have been named among the 14 personalities to receive the True Nigerians awards.

The award ceremony, which holds at the Oriental Hotel, Lekki, Lagos on Sunday, February 23, will also see the honour of Governors Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi) and Mrs. Folorunso Alakija.

Other award recipients are former Inspector General of Police, MD Abubakar; former chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Services, Babatunde Fowler, television entrepreneur, Mo Abudu and chairman of Innoson Motor Vehicle Com-nay, Mr. Innocent Chukwuma. Alhaji Auwulu Rano, Atunyota Akpobome and music star, David Adeleke (Davido) will also receive awards.

Organiser of the awards and top musician, Zaki Azzay, said the event is aimed at “awarding and celebrating Nigerians who are role models worthy to be emulated. This awards are also to make them heroes of our time.”

Azzay said the February 29 ceremony, which is the third edition, will feature music, comedy and entertainment.

He said personalities expected at the event include ministers and other top government functionaries, business moguls and members of the diplomatic corps.