National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has dedicated the maiden Democracy Day celebration to activists, including late Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Chief Gani Fawehinmi, late Dr. Beko Ransom-Kuti, and many students who sacrificed their lives for the country.

National Leader of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) stated this in an interview with newsmen, yesterday, at the Eagle square venue of Democracy Day celebrations in Abuja.

He noted that the victory of Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola, in the June 12, 1993 presidential election defied tribe, ethnic and religious sentiments and the day marked the beginning of transparent and open democratic system.

He said “the supreme sacrifice Abiola paid after his monumental victory, at that particular period in history, is the freedom of democracy we are enjoying.”

Tinubu also noted that democracy is the most difficult system of government to manage and added that determination, perseverance and commitment are lessons from the June 12 experience.

“I highly value human commitment to freedom and democracy, we did that and it took 20 years to recognise our efforts,” he said.

On his part, former governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola, said recognition of June 12 as national Democracy day is significant.

He said it is a day of triumph that the aspiration of Nigerians was attained.

According to Aregbesola, the celebration is indication that the aspiration of Nigerians, expressed on June 12, 1993 has gradually come into fruition and reality.