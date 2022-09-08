From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, yesterday declared that he was not threatened by the candidacy of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi.

The former Lagos State governor, who spoke when he met with the leadership of the party at its headquarters in Abuja, announced that he was not worried by those fake statistics and wrong figures from a presidential candidate.

He equally dismissed having any rift with with the National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, noting that he has come a long way with him as governors.

Asiwaju had arrived the secretariat accompanied by Governors Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State, doubling as South East national coordinator, and Simon Lalong of Plateau States, who is the director-general of the campaign council. Also in attendance were Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, James Faleke, former EFCC chairman, Nuhu Ribadu among others.

Speaking on the sidelines after the meeting, he said: “We are not threatened. We are committed and we are very proud of ourselves, we are orderly manner, we are committed to democratic principles and values; we are not bickering in any way and you know that. Can you say that of the other parties? We are not spewing fake statistics and wrong figures, can you say that of other parties? Well, we are what we are, a progressive party.

“This meeting is to consult further, the organisation structure for the campaign for us to harmonise any fear and to make sure that we have an inclusive all party and all hands on deck to make sure that we are victorious during the election,” he explained the agenda for the meeting.”

On his mission as the president, Asiwaju said: “It is a new horizon and we assure them that every Nigerians will benefit and I am very sure that there will be refreshing and we will continue development in a rapid way.

“Let election be over. That’s one step. We have to comply with INEC and regulations regarding the elections, when we finish that, we will unveil to you those things that we have in plan for the country and our objectives, our creed, our commitment should be development to transformation, and our determination to bring help to the teeming Nigerians,” he said.

Addressing the members of the APC National Working Committee (NWC), the former governor of Lagos State, also disclosed that his mission to the secretariat was to submit and discuss the framework of his campaign report.