From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has disowned the list of the National Campaign Council in circulation on the various social media.

Director of Media and Publicity of the Campaign, Bayo Onanuga, said in the statement issued in Abuja that the list is not authorised and not official.

He announced that the national leadership of APC and the presidential candidate, Tinubu will formally unveil the campaign council in due time.

Onanuga further noted that the party understands the interest of the general public in the APC and its presidential candidate and urged the media to exercise more restraint in dissemination of incorrect information.

While quoting the Secretary of APC Presidential Campaign Council, James Faleke, Onanuga explained that the various directorates of the campaign structure are still being put together in consultation with the APC Governors and other party stakeholders.