By Wilfred Eya

The Tinubu Campaign Organisation has disowned a viral document said to be the manifesto of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a statement yesterday, the campaign organisation’s Director of Media and Communication, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, said the document being shared mostly via WhatsApp and Facebook is not the official campaign manifesto of the APC presidential candidate.

He said Asiwaju Tinubu, in consultation with the party, experts in various fields and a broad section of the populace, through empirical and evidence-based approach, is working on an all-embracing manifesto that will be presented to Nigerians when it is ready before the official campaign begins in September.

Acknowledging that the manifesto in circulation was prepared by some senior associates of the APC presidential candidate, Onanuga said the manifesto was a private initiative, which Tinubu has not personally endorsed and accepted.

Part of the statement by Onanuga reads: “I want to place it on record that the manifesto being circulated via social media platforms and already published by a section of the mainstream media is not the official Manifesto of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and All Progressives Congress for 2023 general election.”

