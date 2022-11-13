From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has donated N40 million to flood victims in Edo State.

About 32,893 persons in Etsako Central, Etsako East and Esan South East Local Governments of Edo State were reportedly impacted by the flood.

Former governor of the state and APC Senatorial candidate for Edo North, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, while presenting the money on behalf of Tinubu at the Internally Displaced Persons camp at Oghomere community in Etsako Central local government of the state, said “Tinubu who is contesting for president under the APC, said I should relate his message to the people affected by flood in Edo to cushion the impact of the flood on them.

“Tinubu wanted to come by himself the other time but the helicopters he wanted to use had problem and couldn’t come, but because of the urgency to help people affected by flood, he said I should donate this N40 million to all the flood victims in Edo state”.

According Oshiomhole, Tinubu said the money is for the people whose farms and property were affected by flood irrespective of party affiliation, adding that the money is shared among the flood victims in the three local governments affected by flood.

“Etsako Central which has over 19,061 affected persons has N20 million, Etsako East with over 7,742 persons got N12 million while Esan South East with over 6,000 victims got N8 million. This is how he help all the people affected by flood in Nigeria”, he explained.

The former National Chairman of the APC urged the people to vote for Tinubu to permanently solve the problem of flood in the country by build a dam that would be used to collect the water released by Lado dam in Cameroon.

He said on his own, he had earlier donated 3000 bags of rice to the flood victims in the area to cushion the effect of the flood on them.

“You people know what I did for you when I was the governor and I want you to also vote for me to go to senate and you will get more”, Oshiomhole said and urged the people to vote for all APC candidates in the forthcoming elections so as to get more dividends of democracy.

Responding on behalf of the community, Alhaji Waziri Oshiomah , commended Tinubu for the donation and assured that the people will vote for him.