Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and the national leader Of Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu have won African Democracy Award for their respective efforts to grow democracy and good governance on the continent.

The award was conferred on them at the 4th Africa political summit and diamond awards in Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital, where the two political figures were hailed for their huge commitments to democracy, freedom of speech, and socioeconomic and political developments of their countries.

The award was the highlight of a three-day conference on campaign financing and elections in Africa, an initiative of the Association of Political Consultants (APC) Africa, a body peopled by top political consultants from across the continent.

“This award serves to recognise and encourage icons of democracy and good governance in africa. it has been our culture to celebrate those political figures who have done a lot to promote democracy in their respective countries,” Kehinde Bamigbetan, president of APC Africa, said in a speech at the ceremony.

Bamigbetan described Abiy as an outstanding leader who has done a lot to strengthen democracy, human rights, press freedom and peace in east africa, citing his leniency towards ethiopian political dissidents, his respect for and olive branch to the opposition, and his peace efforts with Eritrea and other neighbours.

He said the decision to recognise Tinubu followed his longstanding commitment to democracy and human rights, alongside his political shrewdness that has seen him and other opposition elements defeat the then ruling party in Nigeria, and his contributions to democratic growth in other african countries.

“Asiwaju is a political figure whose impacts have been felt not just in Nigeria, especially with the historic election of president Muhammadu Buhari on the platform of the opposition APC, but across many countries in Africa. He has continued to work to deepen democracy and good governance,” Bamigbetan said.