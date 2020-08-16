The National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has described the former United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Walter Carrington, as a citizen of one nation, son of two.

In a special tribute made available to Sunday Sun, the former Lagos State governor recalled the role the late ambassador played in the fight against repressive government in Nigeria.

He said: “I am deeply saddened by the passing of former U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria, Walter Carrington. We thank God for giving Ambassador Carrington a long life of 90 years, full of exemplary deeds and the best of human achievement.

“Walter was both an African and an American. This identity he knew full well for it shaped who he was and guided what he did. The best of both worlds was evident in him. This man may have been the citizen of one country but he was surely the brave and passionate son of two nations.

“He openly and unconditionally championed the advent of democratic freedom and constitutional governance in the country.

“As American Ambassador to Nigeria (1993-1997), Carrington lived with us during a troubled and uncertain time. We were in the clutches of an epic battle between democracy and dictatorship, between freedom and oppression, between enlightened progress and authoritarian reaction. Carrington could have maintained a diplomatic distance. He could have acted cozily with the Abacha regime. His life would have been less difficult and safer. But he eschewed personal comfort for the higher prize of a greater mission. He lent himself to the fight against the repressive government. He openly and unconditionally championed the advent of democratic freedom and constitutional governance.

“As such, he was a man of character and high principle. Hounded and hunted, Carrington stood undaunted. He refused to do less than what was right for America and for Nigeria. We can never forget Ambassador Carrington.”