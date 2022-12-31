From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has refused to either confirm or refute the speculations that he met with five Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) State governors, popularly called G-5, in London during the festive period.

Although he claimed that he is at liberty to meet any political actor or stakeholder important to his campaign and plans for the country, he could not, however, confirm holding a meeting with the G-5 governors that were also in London during the same period.

The statement signed by Tunde Rahman, Tinubu Media Office, disclosed that the APC presidential candidate only spent time in London en route to Saudi Arabia for a Lesser Hajj.

“While in the United Kingdom, Tinubu noted some articles in some national newspapers in Nigeria, alleging a secret meeting was held in London between him and the G-5 governors who are members of PDP.

“These reports, to say the least, are not only in bad faith but also evil intentioned. They were published to advance the political interests of the writers and their sponsors.

“The presidential standard-bearer of the APC is neither bothered by these articles nor by their sponsors who are well known. He is resolutely focused on his campaign objectives which are geared towards achieving victory in the upcoming presidential election in order to deliver the APC’s Action Plan aimed at giving Renewed Hope to our people in all facets of their lives.

“But we must point out that the APC candidate is entitled to meeting any political actor or stakeholder that is important to his campaign and plans for the country and that desires to engage with him.

“The truth with respect to his present itinerary is as follows: Tinubu came to London on Boxing Day, Monday, December 26, 2022, to spend a few days preparatory to his trip to Saudi Arabia. After spending some time in London, he has now proceeded to Mecca where he is at present observing Umrah.

“He is scheduled to return to the country within the next two days to continue with the campaign. We would like to use this opportunity to advise those writing unsubstantiated articles and peddling rumours on him to desist forthwith,” he warned in the statement.

Explaining further the motives behind his trip to London, the statement read: “As usual with him when a year is coming to an end to take time off his busy schedules, take a little rest and proceed to Saudi Arabia to observe Umrah (Lesser Hajj), Bola Tinubu was in London during the week en route Mecca, Saudi Arabia.”