…Launches autobiography with N20 million

THE national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at the weekend joined other notable Yoruba gures in out- pouring of encomiums on the leader of Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, for his strident struggles for the entrenchment of true federalism and power devolution, describing him as a moral guide to the political class.

Tinubu, who was represented by the Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, gave the commendation at the public presentation and formal launch of his autobiography -“My life, My legacy” and pet project. He described the Yoruba leader as an accomplished educationist, astute progressive politician, elder statesman and diehard Awoist, who devoted his life to public service.

According to a statement made available to Sunday Sun by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor Oyetola, Ismail Omipidan, Tinubu gave a donation of N20 million for the launch of the autobiography as well as the pet project.

His words: “It is on record that Papa eminently and excellently filled the vacuum left behind by our illustrious pathfinders and cherished leaders, and in post-Chief Abraham Adesanya era, Papa laboured tirelessly to build bridges of unity, accommodation, understanding, reconciliation and harmony in Yorubaland.

“As an accomplished teacher, school founder and administrator, Papa has contributed to human capacity development by molding the lives of numerous youths who now occupy important positions in the socio- economic and political life of our country.

“As Afenifere leader, Pa Fasoranti effectively contributed to and enriched the discourse on regional integration, nation- building and good governance, and with a bene t of hindsight, advocated for a pure federal principle as the basis for peaceful co-existence in an indivisible and united Nigeria.

Tinubu further charged the people to endeavour to sustain the legacy of Fasoranti, saying “I enjoin us all to continue to hoist the flag of true federal- ism, which our founding fathers fought for in order to leave an enduring legacy for the future generation of Nigerians. That is the path to true nationhood.”