Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), and former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is suitable to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

Founder of One Love Family, Satguru Maharaj-Ji, made the disclosure during a news conference on Wed held at his Maharaj-Ji village in to herald the family’s Golden Age Festival.

According to him, Buhari from northern Nigeria would complete his two terms of eight years in 2023, and Tinubu is suitable for the 2023 presidency from Southern Nigeria.

His words: “Anybody can become the president of Nigeria as long as he or she places the interest of the country above personal interest. If there is anyone, who is fit in the south, it is Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. So, I will offer him for President if South-West is going to produce the president in 2023.

“This is because he has been able to play the role of a mobiliser and bridge-builder across the country. Also, Peter Obi (former governor of Anambra State and the 2019 vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party) is a fine choice from the South- East.”

Maharaj-Ji described Tinubu as a detribalised Nigerian that has the capacity and capability to administer the country very well, and ensure adequate representation of strategic parts of the country in his administration, adding that when he was governor in Lagos State, he ensured that South East was represented by at least commissioner in his government.

Fielding questions on the perceived rift between the President Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, he said the rift only “exists in the imagination of fifth columnists to say such between the two leaders.

He described the controversial hate speech bill that has passed the second reading in the senate as draconian and devilish, calling on the media to put more effort in enlightening the people on the need to free themselves from global misinformation.

He issued a 31-day ultimatum to the Miyetti-Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) to retract its threats to southern governors over refusal to allocate land for grazing, saying he was ready to intervene.

Maharaj-Ji, however, enjoined the government to establish education bank to avail many indigent Nigerians access to quality education, which beneficiaries would pay back after graduation

“The bank can pay for individual’s education, so that the person pays back upon getting a job after graduation. This will be paid back through stipulated percentage of salary over a period of time.”

He also urged Buhari to do more in salvaging the situation, saying: “Nigeria has the highest number of mosques and churches, but can’t produce a pen. We need to get our priority right by making our factories more functional.

“We must also ensure that more jobs are created for our teeming youths to be fully engaged. We are a nation blessed with resources and industrious youths.”

On border closure, he described the action of the Federal Government as commendable, but urged the government to consider the plights of Nigerians, who are suffering economically from the closure and find ways to cushion the effects on them.