By Zika Bobby

As the 2023 presidential election approaches, Founder, Christ Vessels of Grace Church Inc and National Coordinator, Integrity Ministers International Ministry, Bishop Kayode Williams has said that former Lagos State governor Bola Ahmed Tinubu is God’s choice for the presidency.

Speaking yesterday with newsmen, ahead of their April 30 prayer crusade for the nation and its leadership, Williams called on Nigerians to stop insulting their leaders, stressing that, for a nation to grow, it’s people must continuously pray for their leaders. “God made them leaders and he alone removes them. No one questions God on His choices. So as a people, we must desist from cursing our leaders. Let’s continue to pray for them so that Nigeria can be great,” he said.

The Bishop, known for evangelism in prisons across the country, having spent time in prison himself where he met Christ, said he received the message thrice from heaven that Tinubu will emerge president come 2023.

“There is nothing to big for God to do. I was jailed for armed robbery for 10 years. In prison, Christ arrested me. I immediately knew God had great plans for me. The former President, Olusegun Obasanjo gave me state pardon. I got a clean slate all over again. There is nothing God can not do. So, if He says it’s Tinubu, no man can question Him,” he said.

He said he prophesied in 2014 that President Muhammadu Buhari would defeat the then incumbent president, Goodluck Jonathan. “God also revealed that he would win a second term, and he did. God has revealed again that it will be Tinubu in 2023.

God said Tinubu will bring back the glory of Nigeria. This is not a prediction neither is it a forecast, permutation or guesswork. God said Bola Ahmed Tinubu is His choice for Nigeria come 2023. “In fact, our members are no longer praying for Tinubu to win the elections because we know his victory has already been sealed in heaven. We’re praying that God protects him from all forms of evil ahead of his inauguration in 2023.

“God does not see things the way we do. If God wants to send rain, He sends rain for both Christians and Muslims. “God does not see anybody as a Christian or Muslim, He sees us as the work of His Hands,” he said.

