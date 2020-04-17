All Progressives Congress National Leader, Sen. Bola Tinubu, has felicitated with Lagos stalwart of the party, Alhaji Mutiu Are, on his 61st birthday.

In a congratulatory message by his media adviser, Mr Tunde Rahman, on Friday, Tinubu described Are as a staunch progressive, reliable associate and loyal member of APC.

“Are has painstakingly served APC in Lagos and contributed immensely to the development of the state.

“A grassroots politician, reputed for working behind the scene.

“It is to his credit that today, Are is a prominent member of the Governor’s Advisory Council, the highest decision-making organ of APC in the state.

“Not only has he done creditably well in politics; he has done even better for his community and for Islam, which he has propagated with all that he is blessed with,” he said

Tinubu wished him continued grace and blessing of Allah, the gift of longevity, and good health. (NAN)