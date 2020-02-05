All Progressives Congress National Leader, Bola Tinubu, has congratulated Bayo Osiyemi, a politician and journalist, on his 70th birthday.

He described Osiyemi as a professional journalist, public relations expert of distinction and consummate politician and administrator. Osiyemi clocks 70 yesterday.

In a congratulatory letter to the former chairman of Mushin Local Government on the birthday, yesterday by Tinubu’s Media Office, the former Lagos governor said: “I heartily congratulate you on your 70th birthday. Turning 70, the Biblical three scores and 10 years, is a significant milestone for which we must all join you and your family in thanking God for the wonderful gift of life.

“At 70, you have done remarkably well for yourself, family and country. You are a professional journalist, public relations expert of distinction and consummate politician and administrator.

Your columns in national newspapers, usually written in your characteristic breezy and lucid style, are a must-read for me and for many others across the country.

“The patriotism that shines through, the informed and constructive critique of national issues and the suggestions often offered on the way-forward are particularly noteworthy.

“You shone brilliantly as chairman of Mushin Local Government, providing and improving on public infrastructure for the people.

“Even now, you are unrelenting as you continue in the service of Lagos in your present position as Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu on Chieftaincy Affairs.

“As a politician and administrator, you continue to make significant contributions to the development of your Mushin community and of Lagos State.

“My prayer is that God grant you more years, robust health and renewed energy and vigour to continue to serve God and humanity to the best of your abilities. Happy 70th birthday my brother.”