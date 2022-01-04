All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has poured encomiums on elder-statesman and former Foreign Affairs Minister, Prof. Bolaji Akinyemi, as he turns 80 on January 3, 2022.

He commended the professor of Political Science for his contributions to the socio-political developments in the country and to democracy and good governance.

In a statement by his Media Office signed by Mr. Tunde Rahman, the former Lagos governor, said: “Warm congratulations to former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prof. Bolaji Akinyemi, on attaining 80. I rejoice with him and his family on this important milestone. Erudite scholar, author, diplomat, pro-democracy activist and committed progressive, Prof. Akinyemi has done a lot for this country.