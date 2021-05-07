National leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has described Senator Adesoji Akanbi as a grassroots politician and philanthropist.

Tinubu made the assertion in a congratulatory message to Akanbi as he clocked 59.

In the message signed by his media aide, Tunde Rahman, yesterday, in Lagos, the APC chieftain said Akanbi was a committed democrat and an experienced lawmaker.

Tinubu said Akanbi, who represented Oyo South Senatorial District in the eight Senate, had made remarkable contributions to Ibadanland, Oyo State and Nigeria in general.

“A grassroots politician, who served with all he is imbued with, whether as a member of the House of Representatives from 1992 to 1993 and during his sojourn in the eight Senate between 2015 and 2019 representing Oyo South Senatorial District.”