By Peter Ogbuokwa

A renowned medical practitioner and stalwart of All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Paul Akintelure, has decried the state of the nation but said the leader of his party, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu has the capacity to rescue the country from sinking further if given the ticket and subsequently elected President in 2023.

Dr. Akintelure in this interview, spoke on various issues.

How do you see the state of the nation?

The nation is tensed. Nigerians are not happy with the happenings everywhere. Uncertainty is pervading all the nooks and crannies of the country. Insecurity is staring us in the face. The economy is on the downward trend. Prices of goods and services keep soaring every day.

Do you think 2023 election will hold in view of the agitations in various zones on who produces the next president?

Elections will hold next year, that I can assure you. Agitations from different zones are in order. Nigerians have the rights to demand opportunity to produce the next president.

Do you think Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu can clinch the ticket of your party for the 2023 presidential election?

Asiwaju Tinubu will get the ticket. If to win is the goal of any political party; if capacity, experience, antecedents, fame and popularity are requisites for success at the polls, he is the best candidate to fly the ticket of the party. Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu has the capacity to rescue Nigeria from its present predicament. He did it when he was governor of Lagos State. He has been able to discover and nurture young people from obscurity to limelight and groomed them to stardom. He is the right man for the job and the only one that can defeat the candidate of any party as well as unify the country for now.

As an APC stalwart, do you think your party will retain power at the centre in the forthcoming polls?

Yes. We shall retain power at the centre in 2023 polls. Nigerians will vote for us. APC has what it takes to win any day. We have the best manifestoes and plans to revamp the economy and decimate the terrorists as well as ensure security in the country.

What is your advice to delegates and political gladiators for the forthcoming primary?

I urge delegates of our party, APC, to support Bola Ahmed Tinubu to get the ticket so as to be able to defeat any opponent in the election. Besides, politicians should take it easy and stop heating the polity for the interest of the country.

