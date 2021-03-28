From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has celebrated former Lagos state governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his 69th birthday, describing him as a man who has dedicated his life to the growth of democracy in Nigeria.

Governor of Yobe State and National Chairman Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Mai Mala Buni, in a statement he signed confirmed him as a proponent of due process and rule of law.

Attesting that he is a true democrat and great leader, the ruling party boss noted that his humble and humane disposition made him a great philanthropist

“The APC celebrates a man of excellence, a true democrat and a great leader, the Jagaban of Borgu, (Sen.) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his 69th birthday anniversary.

“Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has no doubt dedicated his life to the service of humanity, promotion of good governance, growth and development of democracy in Nigeria.

“As a Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is passionate about the future of the people, as a developmental democrat, he is a proponent of due process and rule of law.

“His humble and humane disposition made him a great philanthropist. The APC family is so proud of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu many achievements.

“We pray to Almighty God to grant Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu many more prosperous years, good health, strength and wisdom to continue serving humanity.