Ben Dunno, Warri

The Delta South Coordinator of All Progressives Congress (APC) Campaign Council, Prince Yemi Emiko, has assured the Nigerians youths of a better deal in Bola Ahmed Tinubu led government, especially when it comes talent discovery of talents and nurturing such to greatness.

Making the assurance when the members of a volunteer group, ‘Warri for Jagaban’, paid him a courtesy visit at his Warri residence, weekend, Prince Emiko, noted that Tinubu track records in both private and public life, especially as Lagos Governor shows his penchant for talent hunts and development for maximum proficiency.

He admonished the youths to remain steadfast in their believe in the Nigerian state, adding that with a Tinubu led government come 2023, it can only get better as he would be more committed to program and polices that would create more job opportunities, in addition to making them more resourceful with their talents.

According to him; “Tinubu has a knack for identifying and assembling competent and talented people, who will constitute a formidable team to rescue Nigeria”.

“Tinubu, has built men across Nigeria and will do even more to empower our people, stop the window dressing of issues that are critical to us, especially across the Niger Delta”.

“I want to sincerely commend you all for the initiative at volunteerism, I assure you that Nigeria needs young people like you to stand firm and solidly behind a man with track record at using government resources to build communities and empower people”, he stated.

Earlier in his speech, the leader of the group, Comrade Jemine Idundun, disclosed that members of the group were drawn from the three local governments of Warri South, Warri North and Warri South West, representing Itsekiri, Ijaw and some Urhobo and Ilaje from those axis.

He said they were resolute in their believe that Bola Tinubu is the messiah Nigerians have been praying for, given his track record and antecedents in Lagos whilst he was governor.