Senator Oluremi Tinubu has visited the vice-chancellor of Lagos State University (LASU), Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, to discuss a forthcoming event in the institution.

Her visit to the LASU VC was part of preparations towards the “Conversation with Senator Oluremi Tinubu,” an event she will be headlining, scheduled to hold on April 20.

Sen. Tinubu also had a closed-door meeting with the VC and members of the orgaising committee of the programme, led by the deputy VC (administration), Prof. Adenike Boyo.

The event, tagged “Conversation with the Daughters of Zelophehad” is convened by Senator Tinubu for the benefit of female students of the university.