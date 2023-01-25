From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has promised to end every form of frustration that Nigerian youths have been udergoing.

He made the promise at the flag off of his presidential campaign and the flag off of the governorship campaign of Ikechi Emenike, in Umuahia, Abia State.

This is even as supporters of Orji Uzor Kalu, Senate Chief Whip, painted the Umuahia township stadium, venue of the rally, red despite violent attacks by sponsored political thugs.

Tinubu, who directed his message to the youths, alluded to the long closure of universities due to incessant strikes by the Academic staff Union of Universities (ASUU). “I promise you today, your frustrations will be over. None of you you will spend eight years for a four-year course,” he said.

He also promised to give priority attention to education, adding that he would restore confidence in the education system.

Tinubu had arrived at the Sam Mbakwe Airport, Owerri at exactly 1.55 pm and was received by Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, Emenike and other party chieftains.

The former Lagos State governor said he was greatly inspired and encouraged by the large number of people that thronged the venue of the presidential flag off.

He urged the party faithful to translate their support and commitment to real votes for him and all APC candidates in Abia.

“I know the value of victory. I know power is not served a la carte. So, go to the poll with your PVCs and vote for me as president on the February 25 and on March 11, don’t change the symbol, vote for APC candidates.

“You owe me, you owe Nigeria to put your finger print on the broom for president, Senate, House of Representatives, governorship and House of Assembly elections.”

While urging Abians to vote for APC, he also emphasised the need for them to defend their votes, saying, “don’t let them steal your votes.”

Governor Uzodimma said he was pleased that party leaders and chieftains in Abia were working hard to unite the party and forge a common front to achieve victory in the forthcoming polls.

The APC presidential flag bearer used the occasion to wade into the legal tussle over the governorship ticket instituted by the former minister of state for mines and steel development, Uche Ogah.

“Our position here is clear: Emenike is holding the flag of our party, APC,” he declared, adding that Ogah should stop all litigations.

“Ogah please stop all court actions and come and see me. Come home, let us resolve our matter in our living room,” Tinubu said.

Emenike, in his address, said Abia APC remains one big family determined in its resolve to rescue and develop Abia.

“My message is for all Abians. We should come home and win this election. There will be a new Abia and development would be everywhere,” he said.

However, he regretted that there were still some people who believe in holding Abia down and in maintaining the present state of stagnation in the state.

But he vowed that Abia APC would overcome all forces of detractors to in its mission to rescue Abia for the greater benefit of the people.

“We are ready to work for APC. We are ready to work for power because we must rescue Abia before we can develop it,” he said, adding that Asiwaju has come to Abia and seen for himself that APC is well rooted and ready to takeover the state.

The highlight of the event was the presentation of the party’s flag to Emenike. It was performed by the APC Deputy National Chairman, South, Emma Eneukwu, who represented the National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu.

He urged Abia people “to avoid making the mistake of the past” by voting for the ruling party instead of going the opposition way.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Whip of House of Representatives, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, complained about the anti-party activities of some high ranking APC members from Abia.

“But, we are not bothered,” he said, and assured the people that the party was determined to win the election in the state.

Meanwhile, supporters of Kalu, yesterday, painted the Umuahia township stadium red, despite violent attacks by sponsored political thugs.

Before the arrival, Tinubu alleged political thugs had attacked members of OUK Movement and Reality Organisation, the political structures of the former Abia State governor.

A member of the party, who spoke under the cover of anonymity, accused the factional governorship candidate of the party, and a member of House of Representatives of being behind the attack.

“Kalu’s supporters were attacked by supporters of a factional governorship candidate and those of a member of the House of Representatives, when they arrived the stadium. They were obviously intimidated by the number of Kalu’s supporters. They got intimidated and sent their thugs after them. But as you can see, his supporters are returning back to the campaign venue,” he said.