From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Former Enugu State governor, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, has said that the All Progressives Congress ( APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, invested massively in education during his tenure as governor of Lagos State.

Nnamani, who represents Enugu East senatorial zone in the National Assembly, described Tinubu as the most successful among the class of 1999-2007 governors in the country.

According to him, the class of 1999 Governors had it rough in the beginning, especially as “most of us inherited a state that had all of its sectors in poor conditions as a result of several years of military rule.”

Nnamani added that “from health to education to the economy and security, Lagos state and many other states were in turmoil as a results of years of military rule but Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu made the most progress out of all of us in reforms of various sectors, with Enugu State coming in second.

“These large progress came as a result of assembling 23 best brains in Lagos state to examine each sector of Lagos economy and provide a workable solution to its unique challenges”.

He explained that under Tinubu as Lagos governor “they discovered that out of the 7,877 classrooms that were available, 5,908 needed renovation, with 682,000 students, the 7,877 classrooms were insufficient due to the UNESCO standard of 1:25 students per classroom”.

“The Asiwaju-led administration was tasked with figuring out how to add 5,768 more classrooms to the existing ones, saying that he rose to the challenges by erecting new elementary, junior secondary and senior secondary schools in Lagos between 1999 and 2007 to address this issue.”

The former stated that Tinubu will replicate the successes in Lagos across the country, if voted in as president, as he has the capacity to revamp the economy and make the country work for all.