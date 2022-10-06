From Fred Itua, Abuja

Northern leaders on Thursday predicted that APC candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu will emerge as Nigeria’s next president next year.

The leaders, who are members of 100% Focus Movement, a pro-Tinubu Northern coalition, said the South does not have a choice, but to vote for Tinubu.

The leader of the group, Ibrahim Mohammed, said the South, particularly the South West, needs to vote for the candidate in appreciation for what he has done in the region.

“We don’t have anything to say to the South West to vote for Asiwaju. It is not an option for them, they need to [vote for him] because he has given back to them. It is the only way to say thank you. So I don’t have to go and convince the South West, even the south entirely,” he said.

“Where I have a problem is where I come from, which is the north. So they are thinking that there is a mistake and they believe the next government is meant to come from the north.

“Technically and as far as I am concerned, we only have North, West and South East and South West. There is nothing like South-South. If there is, where is South West-West or South West-South?

Speaking earlier, Labib Mahmood, a coordinator in the group, said Tinubu has the experience to tackle the challenges confronting the country.

“We have seen a leader (Tinubu) who has had organic growth. He was a senator, became a governor, became a regional leader and national leader within 20 years,” Mahmood said.

“He has had enough experience to tackle the complexities and difficulties of our beloved country and that is why we are focusing 100 per cent on Jagaban. His style of leadership has shown quality representation.

“Whatever he does, he doesn’t get the credit alone – he was able to push his commissioners to other states to become governors. He has shown committed leadership and good governance.”