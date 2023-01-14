From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has boasted that with 21 governors backing the Presidential flag bearer at the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, the former governor of Lagos would win the February 25 elections by a landslide.

Bello, who was on a thank you visit to President Muhammadu Buhari for his 29th of December 2022, state visit to commission some legacy projects, described Tinubu as one that had touched lives of Nigerians across the board, adding that those campaigning against him were only making him popular.

Bello told State House Correspondents: “Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu has 21 governors, APC governors. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has touched lives of Nigerians across the board. He is a performer. He is a builder. He built human beings, he build nations. And he has started telling us exactly what he is going to do. And his administration, by the special grace of God, is going to be more run by the younger generation. And you know, surely that the younger generation constitute the quantum number of voters in this coming election.

“We’re more enlightened. We know that Bola Ahmed Tinubu knows the road. And we are ready to follow that person who knows the road, which is Bola Ahmed Tinubu . And thank God that he is a candidate of President Muhammadu Buhari. And that is why you can see that President Muhammadu Buhari is already campaigning for him, that he will continue where he will stop. To continue to add to the value of what he has put on ground.

“So the issue of any other person campaigning against him, I mean, you’re only making him to be more popular. He’s already a good product that has sold himself. He has distinguished himself and we’re all 100 per cent ready to vote Bola Ahmed Tinubu, come 25th of February 2023. And we will joyfully escort him to the villa on May 29 2023 by the special grace of God. Jagaban is just a president in waiting by the special grace of God.”