From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura (APC, Nasarawa South) says the choice of Bola Tinubu as the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is the best for Nigeria at this time base on his pedigree.

Sen. Al-Makura who is a member of the think-tank of Tinubu for President, stated this at a meeting with various support groups from Nasarawa State for the candidature of Tinubu as the right candidate of the party on Tuesday in Lafia.

According to Almakura, Tinubu is an army of democracy, who alongside other patriots fought for democracy at a most risky period.

He added that the APC Presidential candidate had transformed Lagos State as its governor from 1999 to 2007 to what is is now.

“Tinubu will perform the magic he did to ensure law and order and totally transform Lagos State in the entire country if elected in 2023.

“He has paid his dues to ensure democratic government in the country and it is right to elect such persons as the President.

“Tinubu is a man of ideas and will rollout ideas and assemble a strong team that would tackle the security and economic problems facing the country if elected in 2023” Al-Makura added.

The former governor also lauded the delegates from the state who voted for Tinubu during the recent convention of the party in Abuja.

Al-Makura therefore stressed that the campaign organisation of Tinubu is ready to partner every group to ensure a land slide victory for their candidate in the state.

On his part, Silas Agara, Federal Commissioner, National Population Commission (NPC), member of Tinubu campaign organisation said delegates from Nasarawa State have made them proud at the convention.

Agara a former Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State, assured that the state would be involve in whatever would be done at the national level to ensure the victory of their candidate and all APC candidates in the forthcoming general elections.

Agara therefore appealed to supporters of all other presidential aspirants to join hands and support Tinubu as the convention had come and gone.

In his welcome address, Yusuf Omaki, Nasarawa State Coordinator of Tinubu support groups lauded all the delegates as well as individuals and groups from the state for their support thus far.

Daily Sun reports 1,000 bags of rice of 10kg was distributed to different groups to celebrate the victory of their candidate at the convention.