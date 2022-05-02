From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Asiwaju Musulumi Of Yorubaland, Edo and Delta, Dr Khamis Olatunde-Badmus, on Monday said Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is the only contender among the presidential aspirants under the umbrella of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Yorubaland.

He said though he read in the newspaper that some other people are aspiring to become president of Nigeria, the only person that has the capability and has come out is Tinubu.

Speaking with Journalists in his house during the annual Eid celebration in Osogbo, the business tycoon noted that a lack of respect for elders is causing division among the Yorubas.

The Muslim leader who chided Yoruba aspirants that are contesting against Tinubu maintained that some of them were made to become somebody by the person they are contesting with.

“What I’m after is the unity of this country and Yoruba is very important in Nigeria. In a race where you have about eight of our children coming out for the post of president whereas there is only one vacant seat. Is it not a way of dividing about a 13million votes that we have in Yorubaland?

“If you can give respect to whom it’s due, we know ourselves, we know who is elderly among us, we know who has contributed to our lives. Is it our culture to say somebody has contributed to your life and you now say that you should be an opponent to that person?

“What I’m just saying is that only God knows who will be the president of Nigeria. But, in Yorubaland, we should not divide our vote because it is not going to pay us if we divide our votes.

“Asiwaju Bola Tinubu came out first and that is the only person I’m aware of. This man played a major role in each one of everybody that becomes whatever they are today. He does not discriminate against Christian, he does not discriminate against Muslims. Go and check the history of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, 90 per cent of those who are managing his companies today are Christians.

“What concerns him is how to develop people. He doesn’t belong to Ansar’deen or any other group. His wife is a Christian, his children are going to church. I’m not aware of any other person contesting for the post of president, I only read in the newspaper. Tell me any state in the Southwest that Tinubu does not have a contribution as to who becomes the governor. Will Fayemi say Tinubu did not contribute to his governorship? Will Osinbajo say he was not an Attorney General under Tinubu? Will Aregbesola say that? We need to give respect to the elder.

“If someone says Christian asked him to come out and you see somebody who made you be what you are today, even if they are pushing you, you should be able to tell the person the truth.”

On the insecurity, he asserted that Nigeria needs to develop its diplomacy, saying “we need the assistance of advanced countries that can teach us how to control this insurgency.”