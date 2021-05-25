From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu has come out against the cals for secession, insisting he is for a united Nigeria.

He spoke when he led a delegation to visit President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday night to condole with the President over the air crash last Friday which claimed the lives of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Ibrahim Attahiru, and ten other officers and men in Kaduna.

Tinubu, who was accompanied by pioneer Interim Chairman of the party, Chief Bisi Akande, by former governor of Ogun State, Chief Segun Osoba; former Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Alani Akinrinade (retd); and Chief Pius Akinyelure, to the President’s official residence inside the Presidential Villa, said Nigeria is a nation and in his opinion it should be preserved that way; as a productive, peaceful and united nation.

‘We have already made our position clear; that we want a one, united, peaceful, stable country. Productive and promising. Nigeria is not just a rat village, it’s a nation and we want to keep it as one,’ he said.

Speaking on his reason for visiting the President, Tinubu said that the delegation had visited to commiserate with President Buhari over the air crash, which claimed the lives of Lt Gen Attahiru and the other ten officers and men last Friday.

Describing the incident, the APC National Leader said ‘it’s a national loss, it’s demoralising, it’s disheartening, it’s sad, and to rub minds with him too, to see commitment to humanity.’