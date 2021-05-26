From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has kicked against the call for secession in some parts of the country insisting he is for a united Nigeria.

He spoke when he led a delegation to visit President Muhammadu Buhari, Monday night, to condole with him over the air crash which claimed the lives of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, and 10 other military officers in Kaduna.

Tinubu was accompanied by pioneer Interim Chairman of the party, Chief Bisi Akande; former governor of Ogun State, Chief Segun Osoba; former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Alani Akinrinade (Rtd.) and Chief Pius Akinyelure, to the President’s official residence inside the Presidential Villa.

“We have already made our position clear; that we want a one, united, peaceful, stable country, productive and promising. Nigeria is not just a rat village, it’s a nation and we want to keep it as one,” he said.

The APC national leader described the aircrash as a national loss.