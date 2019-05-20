Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, on Monday met in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said both men met at the breaking of fast dinner (Iftar).

Also at the dinner meeting were the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar and the Emir of Kazaure, Dr. Najib Hussaini Adamu.

Tinubu, speaking after the dinner appealed to elder statesmen to avoid inflammatory statements that could undermine peaceful co-existence among the nation’s diverse communities.

The former Lagos State governor said all citizens should consider the enormity of challenges facing the nation, and support the president.

He urged Nigerians to rally round President Buhari to solve the problems and stabilise the polity.

“The president has worked hard and will continue to do so to ensure peace and stability in the country, which are important for the economy to make progress. These are the key pegs of his agenda. Let us all come together to support him,” he said.

Tinubu accused the People’s Democratic Party of being reputed for “saucy and distractive statements,’’ urging Nigerians not to be angry with the opposition party, but assist them to overcome their “colossal defeat” in the February 2019 elections.

“Don’t blame them. They are handicapped by the traumatic feelings of the colossal loss of the election. You should help them to manage the trauma,” he added.

Tinubu commended President Buhari for the recognition of June 12 as the nation’s Democracy Day.

In his remarks, Sultan Abubakar pledged his support for the success of the president’s administration.

The Sultan led prayers for President Buhari’s second term in office, and for the nation to overcome its current challenges.

Other guests at the Iftar dinner were Nigerian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Justice Isa Dodo, Malam Mamman Daura, Isma’ila Isa, Mr Wale Tinubu and Mr Hakeem P. Fahm, the Commissioner of Science and Technology, Lagos State.