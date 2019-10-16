The National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, will be the chief launcher at the upcoming Omu-Aran Day 2019 scheduled for Saturday Oct. 19 in Omu-Aran, Kwara.

Maj.-Gen. Yemi Abidoye (rtd), the Chairman of the Central Planning Committee of the event, disclosed this on Wednesday during an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Omu-Aran, Irepodun Local Government area of Kwara.

Abidoye listed the highlight of the event as the launching of a N500 million appeal fund toward the growth, progress and socio-economic development of the community.

According to him, the appeal fund is geared toward fast tracking and accelerating the transformation of the community.

He said that the community had witnessed tremendous expansion in both human population and infrastructure, hence the need for adequate planning and its sustainability.

Abidoye said that the one-day event was being planned to generate funds, ideas and map out strategies to achieve the desired transformation of the community.

“The Omu-Aran Day event is a platform intended to bring together sons and daughters of the community and it’s well-wishers toward actualising our development goals.

“Government alone cannot shoulder the enormous needs of every community and locality in terms of basic and essential infrastructure.

“Omu-Aran, as an emerging city, the head post of Igbomina and gateway to some neighbouring states, deserves the best in terms of development.

“That is why we decided to take the bull by the horn as part of our own corporate social responsibility,” he said.

Chief Bisi Adeyemi, the President, Omu-Aran Development Association (ODA), said arrangements for successful hosting of the event had been put in place.

He thanked the Omu-Aran traditional chiefs and the Olomu-in-Council for giving the needed support toward the hosting of the event.

NAN gathered that Gov. Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara will be the special guest of honour, while a UK-based philanthropist, Rev. Mother Esther Ajayi, will be the lady special guest of honour.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed,will be the guest of honour, Senator Representing Kwara South Senatorial District, Sen. Lola Ashiru, will be the chairman, while an Ilorin-based industrialist, Hajia Bola Yusuf, will be the lady chairperson.

Hon. Raheem Olawuyi, a member of House of Representing, representing Ekiti/Irepodun/Isin/ Oke-Ero Federal Constituency will be the chief host.

Oba Abdulraheem Adeoti, the Olomu of Omu-Aran, is expected to be the royal father of the day, while Bishop David Oyedepo, President, Living Faith Church Worldwide, will be the spiritual father of the day. (NAN)