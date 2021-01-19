Former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has expressed his deep condolences over the passing on Sunday of former Minister of State for Finance, Senator Jubril Martins-Kuye.
In a condolence message by his Media Office, Asiwaju Tinubu said: “I commiserate with the family, friends, relations and associates of former Minister of State for Finance, Senator Jubril Martins- Kuye, over his passing.
“An elder statesman and consummate professional, Martins-Kuye was an astute politician and patriotic leader.
“We were Senators together in the 1992 Senate. Those were difficult days for the Legislative branch in Nigeria but Senator Martins-Kuye stood out among his peers. I can attest to his vision, prudence, and dedication to the unity and development of this country.
“He provided leadership and demonstrated clear understanding of the working of the parliament.”
