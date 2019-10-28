Chinelo Obogo

Former governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu, has denied reports that he is opposed to the building of an airport in Ekiti.

In a statement by his press secretary, Tunde Rahman, he said the reports published by some online media houses that he is opposed to the Ekiti airport is erroneous and gives the wrong impression that the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (ACP) is opposed to the project.

Tinubu was at the 10th anniversary and seventh convocation ceremony of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD) where he was awarded with an honourary doctorate degree and was reported to have criticised the construction of an airport by the Ekiti State government.

But his media aide has said that Tinubu is opposed to creating another main airport since there is already one in Akure, Ondo State.

“An on online news platform, reported that Tinubu’s statement at the recent 10th anniversary and 7th convocation ceremony of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD) to give the wrong impression that the APC National Leader is opposed to the ongoing construction of Cargo Airport in Ekiti State.

For the avoidance of doubt, Tinubu is not opposed to the cargo airport being developed in Ekiti because of its potential to aid development of the state through rapid movement of agricultural products, goods and experts.

“What the APC leader is opposed to and in fact spoke against in Ado-Ekiti is creating another main airport since there is already one in neighbouring Akure in Ondo State. This bears restating in order to put the record straight.

“Asiwaju also condemned the tardy services at the Akure Airport whereby planes could not land at 8 am because some key navigational officers had not reported for duty at that business hour, promising to take the matter up with the appropriate authorities.