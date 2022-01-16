From Gyang Bere, Jos

A group under the umbrella of “Youths Earnestly Ask for Tinubu” (YEAT, ) said the national leader of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is not too old to contest presidency in 2023.

Its called on youths in Nigeria the to support the aspirations of the APC National Leader because of his past track record of achievements and having the wealth of experience to place Nigeria on the path of accelerated growth and development.

National President of the group, Nimjul Pennap in a statement in Jos said Tinubu has what it takes to sustain the developmental strides of President Muhammadu Buhari.”

“Tinubu has the confidence, the vision, the capacity to govern, build on the foundation of President Muhammadu Buhari as well as make Nigeria better.

“We support the declaration by the National Leader of APC, Bola Tinubu, to contest the 2023 presidential ticket as Tinubu’s intellect and leadership attributes is needed. He is not too old to contest the presidency giving his credibility and wealth of experience.”

He described Tinubu’s declaration as appropriate and a step in the right direction and said the former Lagos State governor is not too old to lead Nigeria, especially that older people have led the country in the past.

“For a new and better Nigeria, Senator Tinubu is the answer and we are willing to go to the length and breadth of the country to rally support for him to clinch the seat.”