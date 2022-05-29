By Chinelo Obogo

Former governor of Lagos State and a presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has congratulated former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on his victory at the presidential primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Tinubu in a statement on Sunday, says he believes Atiku, will be a worthy opponent in the 2023 presidential election.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

“I welcome the victory of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the just concluded primary. I look forward to squaring up with him as a worthy opponent in the coming election,” he said.

In the same vein, former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, who was Atiku’s running mate on the platform of the PDP in 2019, congratulated him, saying he wishes the blessings of God upon him.

“On behalf of my family, I sincerely congratulate my leader and dear elder brother, Atiku Abubakar, on his emergence as the 2023 presidential flag bearer of the PDO. I pray that the Almighty God who sees your goodness will continue to bless you now and always,” Obi said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

Atiku will be contesting for president for the sixth time after he lost to President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 polls.

On Saturday, he was elected as the PDP candidate for the second time at the party’s primary which held at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

He polled 371 votes to win the party’s ticket ahead of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State who scored 237 votes to come second in the contest.

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki (70); Akwa Ibom State Governor Udom Emmanuel (38), Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed (38), Former Senate President Pius Anyim (14), Mrs Tari Diana Oliver (One), and Mr Sam Ohuabunwa (1) shared the remainder of the valid votes

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .