President-General, Association of Commodity Market Women and Men of Nigeria, Mrs Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, has called on traders at the Computer Village to be law-abiding and shun acts that could undermine peace in the market.

She made the call, yesterday, during a meeting with top members of Computer Village Community Development Association (CDA) and some traders in Ikeja.

Tinubu-Ojo’s call was in reaction to Tuesday’s protests by some traders in the market, over her endorsement of Mr. Adeniyi Olasoji and Mrs. Abisola Azeez as ‘Babaloja’ and ‘Iyaloja,’ respectively.

Some traders had staged protests round the market on Monday and Tuesday, against what they called imposition of the new leaders on them.

The protesters, who paralysed activities at the market, for hours, on each of the days, carried placards with inscriptions condemning the endorsement.

They claimed it was an infringement of their rights for anyone outside of the market to choose leaders for them, as the Computer and Allied Products Dealers Association of Nigeria (CAPDAN) is independent.

Tinubu-Ojo said the protests were staged on a faulty premise and that she was disturbed by the action.

She alleged that the protests were sponsored by some disgruntled elements at the Computer Village who were not interested in the progress of the market.

Tinubu-Ojo said sponsors of the protests were opposed to the emergence of the new market leaders because they wanted to perpetuate themselves as leaders of the market.

She denied imposition of the new market leaders on the traders, saying she only endorsed those who had been chosen by stakeholders to lead the market.

Also speaking, regent to the stool of Olu of Ikeja, Prince Isiaka Apena, said the protests were uncalled for.