THE National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, The Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and Rotimi Amaechi, the former Minister of Transport are the three leading aspirants as the vote of the delegates are being counted at the convention venue at Eagle Square..

Other aspirants who got votes in the boxes so far counted include, the Senate President Ahmed Lawan, former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello and Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi

The sorting of votes by national delegates had been ongoing since 8.45am.

The voting exercise to determine who among the aspirant will emerge the standard bearer, started at about 2.40 am and ended at 7.45 am.

