From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Eagle Square, venue of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Convention was, yesterday, agog with music as supporters of presidential aspirants danced around the venue showcasing campaign banners of their principals.

Among the dancers were supporters of Vice President,Yemi Osibanjo; Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele as well as supporters of the former governor of Lagos State, Senator Bola Tinubu.

Supporters of the Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, were also not left out in the frenzy.

Similarly, the posters of the Minister of Transport, Chibuike Amechi and his counterpart in the Niger Delta Ministry, Godswill Akpabio, also adorned strategic spots around the Eagle Square.

As of 8:00 pm, the national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was yet to kick-off.

According to the timeline set by the Convention Planning Committee, the arrival of Muhammadu Buhari to the Convention ground was slated for 3:15pm while the take-off time for the programme was 3:30pm, but the President didn’t come in until 8: 24 pm.

There were fears that the party might not have fully settled on consensus candidate as some aspirants were seen rigorously lobbying and campaigning.

Buhari had solicited the support of leaders and members of the party on consensus arrangement for all positions in the party ahead of the convention following the meetings he held with various critical stakeholders, including the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), founding fathers of the party, chairmanship aspirants, among others, in the days leading to the all-important National Convention.

While the waiting game lasted, some supporters of aspirants went round, soliciting votes for their aspirants.

However, there was a stampede at the entrance of the Eagle Square, as delegates, journalists, as well as observers struggled to gain access into the venue.

Security personnel stationed at the main entrance into the Eagle Square were seen using whips and stun guns to push back the crowd wanting to enter the arena.

In their bid to push back the crowd, the security personnel fired teargas canisters. But the delegates and others, who withdrew from the gate, returned some moments later in a more determined way to gain access into the Eagle Square.

In the ensuring confusion, many persons reportedly lost valuables, while others sustained injuries.

Meanwhile, the Emefiele Support Group (ESG), yesterday called on the members and leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to support the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele to emerge as the next president of the country.

The ESG, which consists of youth groups from various parts of the country, said there was need to get a technocrat and detribalized Nigerian like Emefiele to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Director General of the group, Kabir Buba, who spoke to journalists, on the sideline of the APC national convention, said the country has so much to benefit from an Emefiele presidency.

According to him, “history is replete with records that when nations desired economic growth and accelerated development, they enthroned their great economists and financial experts who helped them overcome their challenges and achieved their set national goals.”

Buba noted that if elected as president, the CBN governor, would leverage on his experience as an economist to place Nigeria amongst developed countries of the world.

“We make bold to present to Mr. President for his endorsement and to Nigerians for their massive support to Mr. Godwin, Ifeanyichukwu Emefiele, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria for President, 2023,” he stated.

Rochas averts clash with Uzodimma at Imo stand

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

What would have been a fight to finish was tactically averted at the venue of the national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) between former governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha and his successor and incumbent governor, Hope Uzodinma.

Senator Okorocha, who arrived the Eagle Square, venue of the convention, around 2.53pm, was given a rousing welcome as he moved from one state pavilion to the other.

However, while acknowledging cheers with bold smiles from Northern delegates, his enthusiasm suddenly disappeared getting close to the Imo State stand where Governor Uzodinma was addressing the Imo delegates.

Sensing trouble in the manner supporters loyal to the governor were standing and poised for war, Senator Rochas made a detour and headed to the Enugu stand next to Imo. He never returned to sit with the delegates from Imo State.

A similar scenario also played out in Edo State’s stand where delegates gave former governor Oshiomhole a rousing welcome, while his kinsman, the Minister of Health, Dr Osague Ehanire, was booed on arrival at the stand.

Pickpockets, thieves have field day as police arrest thieves, deploy teargas

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

No fewer than 40 thieves and pickpockets, including a juvenile, were yesterday, apprehended by the security operatives at Eagle Square, Abuja, venue of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Convention.

The situation became more rowdy when the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, arrived at the venue of the convention around 2.30 pm as he was held outside the entrance gate for more than 30 minutes alongside other important dignitaries.

It took the intervention of a combined team of security agents to shield the former governor of Rivers State from mob action. He had to abandon his official cars and walk into the venue, while several youths were seen moving menacingly with cutlasses and big sticks, scaring other attendees.

However, the former governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, received a rousing welcome with a standing ovation from the delegates on arrival to the venue of the convention. Oshiomhole made a triumphant entry into the venue at exactly 2.50 pm, acknowledging cheers from the crowd of supporters until he got to the Edo State pavilion.

The event practically turned chaotic, forcing security agents to release several canisters of teargas to disperse the surging crowd.

Pickpockets and thieves did not only make life unbearable to the attendees but also gave the security agents a tough time, forcing them to deploy all manner of weapons in the effort to control the crowd.

Hundreds of handsets and other personal belongings like money, bags, wrist watches, were lost to robbers that unleashed untold hardship on the attendance.

Campaign for positions, consensus candidate delay kick-off

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

As at 6:15pm, the national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was yet to kick-start.

The Convention Planning Committee had slated the arrival of Muhammadu Buhari to the Convention ground for 3:15pm and the take-off time for the programme to 3:30pm with the National Anthem.

At the Convention ground, Eagle Square, Abuja, there were fears that the party might not have been able to fully realise its consensus targets as some of its aspirants were seen rigorously lobbying and campaigns.

Buhari had solicited the leaders and members of the party to strive to achieve consensus for all positions in the party ahead of the Convention.

He held meetings with various critical stakeholder groups within the party, including the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), founding fathers of the party, chairmanship aspirants, among others, in the days leading to the all-important National Convention.

However, at the convention ground yesterday, some supporters of the aspirants, in their large numbers, went round, soliciting votes for their aspirants.

One of such cases was the crowd that followed Ahmed Usman, an aspirant for the position of National Legal Adviser, bearing a large banner that called on delegates to vote for him. Another development reinforced the fear that the party might not have been able to achieve complete consensus was the fact that President Buhari, who is known to be a strict respecter of time schedules was yet to arrive the venue as at 6:15pm, suggesting the possibility of his being engaged in yet another round of efforts at achieving consensus.